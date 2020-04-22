Tribal tests positive

A 48-year-old woman, became the first tribal to test positive for COVID-19 in former united Adilabad district on Wednesday. She is a pensioner from a village in Sirpur (U) mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and had come in contact with a branch post-master, a resident of Jainoor mandal headquarters who had himself tested positive earlier.

The post-master, who had been infected through a Jamaat returnee, had distributed pensions to over 300 pensioners in Adivasi hamlets under his jurisdiction earlier this month. The authorities had sent 78 samples for testing of which 77 tested negative.