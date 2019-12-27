Tribal student selected for ISCA Travel Award

A class IX student of a Zilla Parishad Secondary School at Kambalapally has been selected for the ‘Infosys Foundation – ISCA Travel Award’. The award will be given to D. Anjali during the 107th Indian Science Congress to be held in Bangalore from January 3 to 7.

Anjali presented a paper on developments in science in the last two years that influenced her. She is the only tribal student from Telangana to get selected for the prestigious award.

Anjali said, “My science teacher V. Gurunadha Rao encouraged me and helped me to earn this distinction. He is my mentor. I come from a poor family. My father works as a daily wage worker. Confidence is not easy, coming from this background, but my teacher was always by my side. He taught me commitment, responsibility and the art of learning science process skills.”

“Under my guidance, Anjali took part in various science fairs and won competitions held by the school education department. That’s how, I came to know of her interest in science. So, I asked her to pursue a career in science,” Mr. Rao said. The selection of students is based on the write-up on “What developments in science during the last two years have influenced him/her and why?”

The award includes train travel allowance, local hospitality and a plaque.