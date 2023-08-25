ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal student from Telangana secures top rank in GPAT

August 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Alumni of Vani Niketan Bala Vihar (SSC 1982-83 batch) on Friday presented a laptop to tribal student L. Shireesha, who secured top position in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Education entrance test, at Satavahana University in Karimnagar. Shireesha also secured first rank among tribal students (overall rank 363) at national level in Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test held recently for admission into M.Pharmacy programme. University vice-chancellor S. Mallesh presented a cash reward of ₹10,000 to the student, who hails from Mahbubabad and completed B. Pharmacy from Satavahana University Pharmacy College at Karimnagar.

