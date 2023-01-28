Tribal student from Telangana conquers Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania

January 28, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Banoth Vennela, a tribal girl from Somavaram Peta village, Machareddy Mandal of Kamareddy district, Telangana State reached the top of Kilimanjaro Mountain on the Republic Day on January 26.

The tribal girl reached the top of the mountain and displayed a banner with pictures of Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Rajya Sabha member, Santosh Kumar Joginapally. The banner also carried the message of the Green India Challenge promoted by Mr. Santosh Kumar for promoting greenery.

She thanked Mr. Santosh Kumar for helping her with the financial aid of ₹3 lakh to fulfill her dream of conquering the mountain and her next destination is Mt. Everest. She also thanked Mr. Rao for promoting young girls to tread a new path. Mr. Santosh Kumar congratulated the mountaineer for bringing laurels to not only her family but also to Telangana and the country.

She is said to be inspired by Poorna Malavath, a tribal girl from Telangana who scaled Mt. Everest in 2014 at the age of 13 and took the country by storm. Mountaineering among youngsters took a leap after Poorna’s achievement and the government support to the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Institutions where she studied. In fact, Bollywood actor Rahul Bose made a film on Poorna in 2017 that focussed on how education can help rural girls think the unthinkable.