 Tribal reservation is political gimmick, says Sharmila

YSRTP chief Y S Sharmila addressing the gathering during her padayatra in Sangareddy on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said that the announcement made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that he would provide 10 per cent reservations for tribals was nothing but a political gimmick.

“Everyone, including Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, knows that the reservation of 10 per cent for tribals could not be implemented. Someone will approach the court and it would be stopped. Had he been sincere, these reservations should have been implemented long back,” commented Ms. Sharmila during her padayatra at Jinnaram mandal on Tuesday.

Stating that she has been accepting the challenge thrown by Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, the YSRTP president said that she would continue her criticism and he was a turncoat politician known for speaking lies. She said that only she knows the pain undergone by the family at the sad demise of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

“Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy was an unparalelled leader. No one after him met the people’s requirements like him. No one can replicate the welfare measure like Rajasekhara Reddy,” said Ms. Sharmila recalling the contribution made by the late Chief Minister to the United Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well. She said that she would not fear cases being registered against her and is ready to face them.