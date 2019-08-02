‘Tribal Kumbh Mela’ status sought

Minister for Scheduled Castes Development, ST, BC and Minorities Welfare Koppula Eshwar requested the Centre to recognise the biennial Medaram jatara, a congregation of tribal communities from several States to worship the tribal goddesses, in Mulug district, as the national festival, tribal Kumbh Mela, and also allocate funds for it.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday after meeting a few Union Ministers, he stated that he had submitted representations to the Union Ministers on Medaram Jatara and seeking assistance for establishing residential schools for SC, ST, BC and Minorities.

Kendriya Vidyalayas

Stating that large-scale reforms were introduced in the education sector in Telangana after formation of the State, he requested sanction of Kendriya Vidyalaya to Peddapally and Ramagundam and Navodaya Vidyalaya to Jagitial.

He requested funds for Medaram jatara as about one-crore tribal people gather for celebrating the event once every two years. Further, he had requested employment opportunities for local youth and to the families whose lands were acquired in the Ramagunda fertilizer unit, the Minister said adding that he had also sought Central assistance to Kaleshwaram project stating that it is being constructed to provide irrigation facility to 70% of the State's agricultural lands.