Tribal student dies in Adilabad district days before SSC exams

An SSC student of Indervelli Tribal Welfare Ashram High School for girls, Gedam Mounica (16), died during the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday at her residence in Indervelli Gondguda in Adilabad district.
Too late
Ms. Mounica was reportedly down with fever, but she also had a heart problem which was diagnosed sometime back. Her parents had made arrangements to take her to hospital in Karimnagar for treatment but she died before she could be shifted.
Ms. Mounica would have taken her SSC examination had she recovered from the bout of fever in time. In fact, her parents had planned to get her heart condition treated at Osmania Hospital, Hyderabad.
