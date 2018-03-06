Perturbed over financial problems, a tribal farmer allegedly committed suicide at Cheemalapadu village in Karepalli mandal late on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Maloth Lakshma, 45. Lakshma allegedly ended his life by swallowing pesticide at his agricultural field around Sunday midnight. He reportedly landed in financial crisis after incurring severe losses in agriculture owing to successive crop failures and expenditure incurred on account of the marriage of his daughter. He was also upset over facing the prospect of losing his land under the proposed lift irrigation project, sources added. The police, however, said the exact motive behind his taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained.
Tribal farmer commits suicide
