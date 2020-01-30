Tribal Advisory Council seeks CM’s support in enhancing ST reservation to 9.8%

The Tribal Advisory Council of the State has decided to request Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to positively consider enhancement of reservation for Schedule Tribes to 9.8% in line with their population.

A meeting of the Council chaired by Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod took note of the request made by the participants and decided to represent the matter to the Chief Minister so that pressure could be mounted on the Central government to enhance reservations for the Scheduled Tribes. The issue would be taken up at the earliest so that the enhanced reservation would become effective from the next academic year itself.

The meeting discussed about the problems faced by Podu farmers and the Minister had assured that the Chief Minister himself had given a clear assurance that they would be resolved soon. The Council had also decided to appoint liaison officers to solve the problems that were cropping up with the Forest Department whenever roads were being laid to tribal hamlets.

In addition, it was decided to represent to the government to provide three phase power supply in the tribal hamlets which was likely to cost ₹260 crore. The Council hoped that the issue would be resolved during the ensuing budget session of the legislature and it was also decided to take to the notice of the government pendency of bills pertaining to Tribal Welfare Department as also the delay in release of subsidy amounts announced for budding tribal entrepreneurs.