Trial run of two STPs commences in Hyderabad

Of the 1,650 million litres of sewage generated in the GHMC limits daily, about 46% or 772 MLD is being treated. The sewage being produced from the agglomerates around GHMC adds another 300 mld, according to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

While the existing 25 sewage treatment plants are treating nearly half of the sewage produced now, the HMWS&SB believes 100% treatment of the sewage would be a reality soon with the completion of 31 STPs — a feat still unachieved by any country in south Asia.

Being constructed in three packages in five circles at an outlay of about ₹3,866 crore, the Board said the construction follows advanced sequencing batch reactor technology – time-based sequence operation of aeration, settling, and decanting.

Of these, 17 STPs are in the circles of Kukatpally, Qutbullapur and Serlingampally, for an estimated 376 MLD sewage.

On Saturday, HMWS&SB chief Ashok Reddy inspected the STPs at Fatehnagar (133 MLD) and Khajakunta (20 MLD) and switched on the pumps for the trial run. He said officials must also work on plans to beautify the premises of these STPs.

The other STPs, the construction of which is complete and are ready for commissioning, include Miralam (41.5 MLD), Miyapur Patel cheruvu (7MLD), Safilguda (5.50 MLD), Vennelagadda (10 MLD) and Nagole (320 MLD).

Officials are also proposing commencement of operations at Nallagandla, Mullakathuva cheruvu, Shivalayanmagar and Palapitta STPs by August.