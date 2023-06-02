ADVERTISEMENT

Trial run of train to Siddipet in two months: Harish Rao

June 02, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the trial run of the train to Siddipet would be held in the next 60 days, as scheduled, and directed officials to take steps to meet the deadline.

Mr. Rao, along with Railway and district officials, examined the ongoing works between Duddeda and Siddipet on Thursday.

He inquired about the progress of the rail-over-bridge works between Mittapally and Hanamkonda and the under-pass bridge at Mandapalli.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rao also instructed officials to plant trees on both sides of the railway track.

“Out of the total 151.4 km stretch between Manoharabad and Kothapally, the track from Manoharabad to Gajwel has already been laid. Work between Siddipet and Sircilla for about 38.6 km would be taken up shortly,” he said.

The Minister was accompanied by Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Railways deputy chief engineer Santosh Kumar, assistant engineer Somaraju and section engineer Janardhan Babu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US