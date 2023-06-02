HamberMenu
Trial run of train to Siddipet in two months: Harish Rao

June 02, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that the trial run of the train to Siddipet would be held in the next 60 days, as scheduled, and directed officials to take steps to meet the deadline.

Mr. Rao, along with Railway and district officials, examined the ongoing works between Duddeda and Siddipet on Thursday.

He inquired about the progress of the rail-over-bridge works between Mittapally and Hanamkonda and the under-pass bridge at Mandapalli.

Mr. Rao also instructed officials to plant trees on both sides of the railway track.

“Out of the total 151.4 km stretch between Manoharabad and Kothapally, the track from Manoharabad to Gajwel has already been laid. Work between Siddipet and Sircilla for about 38.6 km would be taken up shortly,” he said.

The Minister was accompanied by Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Railways deputy chief engineer Santosh Kumar, assistant engineer Somaraju and section engineer Janardhan Babu.

