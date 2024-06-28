ADVERTISEMENT

Trial run of pump house-1 of SRLIP conducted successfully

Published - June 28, 2024 02:05 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Plans are afoot to complete construction of the Enkur link canal taken up under the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) expeditiously to provide Godavari waters to irrigate 1.20 lakh acres in the former composite Khammam district in the first phase by August-end, said Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

He was speaking to the media after the successful trial run of pump house-1 of the SRLIP at BG Kothuru village in Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday.

He said the trial run of the remaining three pump houses will be completed within one month. Works on the Enkur link canal will be completed soon to connect the SRLIP main canal with the Nagarjuna Sagar Project left canal to supply Godavari waters for augmenting irrigation facilities in Khammam district, he added.

He further said that SRLIP will be completed in a phased manner in the next three years to provide water for irrigation to 6.74 lakh acres in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts.

