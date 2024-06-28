GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trial run of pump house-1 of SRLIP conducted successfully

Published - June 28, 2024 02:05 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

Plans are afoot to complete construction of the Enkur link canal taken up under the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) expeditiously to provide Godavari waters to irrigate 1.20 lakh acres in the former composite Khammam district in the first phase by August-end, said Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

He was speaking to the media after the successful trial run of pump house-1 of the SRLIP at BG Kothuru village in Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday.

He said the trial run of the remaining three pump houses will be completed within one month. Works on the Enkur link canal will be completed soon to connect the SRLIP main canal with the Nagarjuna Sagar Project left canal to supply Godavari waters for augmenting irrigation facilities in Khammam district, he added.

He further said that SRLIP will be completed in a phased manner in the next three years to provide water for irrigation to 6.74 lakh acres in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.