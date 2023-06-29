Trial run of Gouravelli reservoir held successfully

June 29, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Godavari water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was released to Gouravelli reservoir as part of a trial run at Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal on Thursday, Toli Ekadashi, an auspicious day as per Telugu almanac.

MLA V. Satish Kumar released the water and it was informed that about 1 tmcft would be released into the reservoir as part of trial run. He also performed puja to the Godavari water before the release.

This is the fifth and last reservoir constructed in the district after formation of Telangana by the BRS government, which has redesigned the irrigation projects to suit the requirements of the newly formed State.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would formally inaugurate the project shortly after finalisation of dates. “The project was redesigned for 0.14 tmcft in the past. But after coming to power Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has redesigned it for 8.23 tmcft to meet the requirements of this area. Three motors each with 32 MW were fixed to lift water for about 126 metres height,” said Mr Satish after commencing the trial run, adding that the sacrifices made by farmers will be remembered forever.

He said that the compensation amount has reached to ₹18 lakh per acre from ₹2.01 lakh at the beginning, further adding that another 20 to 30 acres need to be acquired from farmers and that this would be acquired as per LA Act - 2013. While promising to extend all the required assistance to the oustees in constructing the houses, the MLA said that priority would be accorded to them in Gruhalakshmi scheme. He also stated that another 2,000 acres would be acquired from farmers for digging of canals.

Referring to the criticism by the Opposition parties, Mr. Satish Kumar said that their comments were baseless and unwarranted. “Congress failed to complete the project despite the then MLA having a good relationship with then Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy. We have promised and completed the project and filled it with water. We are on the path of progress,” said the MLA.

