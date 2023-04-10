Trial run held for drinking water supply to four districts from Mallannasagar

April 10, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - SIDDIPET

For the first time after completing the construction of Mallannasagar reservoir, part of larger Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), trial run of water treatment plant constructed at Mangole village in Kuknoorpally mandal was examined by Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao, and Officer on Special Duty in Chief Minister’s Office Smita Sabharwal on Monday.

After examining the trial run, the Ministers said that 540 MLD water would be released from here and this will be a golden letter day in the history of Mission Bhagiratha.

“We are using latest technology and equipment in running this treatment plant. As of now, trial run was taken up at 50 per cent capacity. Mallannasagar is the biggest reservoir constructed in history. This will cater to the drinking water needs of 1,922 villages of 10 constituencies in seven districts. Our capital Hyderabad is going to get benefited. So far 300 million litres of water is being supplied and now it would be doubled,” said Mr. Rao.

Informing the entire reservoir works and consequent water treatment plant works were taken up with State government funding, the Minister said that this project would meet the future demands of Hyderabad, and planning is to cater to the needs for another five decades. Stating that the project was completed two months ahead of schedule in June, Mr. Harish Rao accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying. “It was not the State, but the Centre, which has not been cooperating. The Centre failed despite suggestion by NITI Aayog to sanction ₹13,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha. Why can not the Centre sanction funds to Telangana when it was able to do so for Gujarat and Goa?” asked Mr. Harish Rao, recalling that it was Mr. Modi who inaugurated the scheme in Gajwel.

Mr. Dayakar Rao said that though the Centre has been presenting awards and suggesting other States to follow the footsteps of Telangana, it has been failing to sanction funds. He said that while Telangana has been supplying surface water after treatment, other States are supplying ground water.

Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma, Forest Development Corporation chairman V. Pratap Reddy and others were present.