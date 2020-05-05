Telangana

Trial run for daily water supply launched

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar formally launching the trial run of the daily water supply scheme in Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar formally launching the trial run of the daily water supply scheme in Karimnagar town on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Pumping formally switched on

The ambitious daily water supply scheme to the residents of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation was formally launched with a trial run by Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, Collector K. Shashanka and Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi at the municipal water filter-bed on the shores of LMD reservoir on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

The Minister had formally switched on the motors for the pumping of water from the filter-bed to the main 30 lakh litres balancing reservoir at Satavahana University campus on the outskirts of the town. After filling the balancing reservoir, the water would be filled in the remaining 17 reservoirs through gravity in various parts of the town and later supply water through distribution pipelines.

