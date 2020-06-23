Tremors felt in Suryapet district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 1.04 p.m. at Vellatur village here, jolting areas in the neighbouring districts on Tuesday, scientists of National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad confirmed.

Its tremors were felt in parts of Nalgonda and Guntur districts as the village is located on the border of the two districts.

“The epicenter of the quake was identified seven kms deep near Vellatur. These are caused due to tension between rocks in the earth’s crust, which is very common,” NGRI Chief Scientist Srinagesh D. said.

Mr. Nagesh said seismological observatories were set up at Dondapadu in the mandal and at Kothapalli of Achampeta in Guntur district, and the situation was being monitored regularly.

The NGRI scientist urged residents not to panic when the earth shakes or tremors are felt and asked people to step out of their houses and stay away from buildings, electrical wires and walls.