Tremors felt in Kohir mandal

HYDERABAD

05 January 2022 21:37 IST

People residing in Bilalpur and Baniyarpally in Kohir mandal of Sangareddy district felt tremors on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and ran out of houses.

Villagers also said that for a few seconds they heard huge sounds emanating from the ground.

“At about 12.40 a.m., there were tremors and we ran out of our houses. However, it was only for two or three seconds and then everything was normal. We returned to our houses,” said a villager.

