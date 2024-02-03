ADVERTISEMENT

Trees axed in Kachiguda RTC depot

February 03, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In an instance of flagrant violation of the WALTA Act which came to light close to a month later, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) officials have reportedly got a large number trees in the Kachiguda depot removed from the premises.

Sources have informed that close to 30 trees of various species were hacked down, which include teak, neem and others, without obtaining any permission from the Forest Department or tree protection committee as per the mandate.

The logs were stored in a dilapidated government quarters opposite to the depot and later sold off, they alleged.

When contacted, depot manager T. Raghu said only a few branches of Subabul, Eucalyptus and other shade giving trees were felled as they posed threat to the walls of the depot. The decision was taken after discussing it in a committee formed with all the department heads. He also mentioned that the Forest Department generated challans worth ₹25,000 for the felled branches.

Answering to a social media post with the video clip of the trees being transported, the depot manager said permission was taken from the Forest Department for branch felling, and then a committee was formed, which was exhibited on a notice board.

CONNECT WITH US