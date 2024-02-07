ADVERTISEMENT

Tree survey in Hyderabad by WWF-India on February 10

February 07, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

World Wide Fund for Nature-India’s Hyderabad office is taking up a tree survey in the city for the first time, which will take place between 8 a.m. and 12 noon on February 10.

Called ‘Hyderabad Annual Tree Survey’, the survey by volunteers aims to explore the tapestry of trees and wildlife across different parts of the city. Results from the survey will add to the body of knowledge that will aid researchers and policy makers to make informed decisions, a statement from the organisation said.

The survey will involve a large number of civil society organisations, and is expected to be carried by 200-300 volunteers who will be organised into teams for comprehensive coverage. The city will be divided into six zones and a few streets and parks will be marked in each zone for covering avenue and non-avenue trees, the statement said.

Calling for volunteers to register for the initiative, the statement said they will need to complete a survey form for every tree they examine, which will contain important information such as the common name of the tree, the URL for its observation on iNaturalist app, diameter of the tree at breast height, flowering and fruiting status, canopy coverage, and other observations. They also will have to document details about animals spotted, including the species name, observation URL on iNaturalist, number of individuals, their behaviour and other information.

State Director of the WWF-India Farida Tampal said there are two-fold benefits of the survey — the volunteers will feel more connected with nature by knowing more about flora and fauna around them, and the data collected would be available for analysis by researchers and policy makers for studies and decision making.

Volunteers may register themselves at sakbar@wwfindia.net.

