Tree holds car that falls into valley, lucky escape for 3 of family

Three members of a family travelling from Hyderabad to Nagpur had a narrow escape when their car fell into Mahabub ghat valley in Nirmal district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Police said that about 30 metres into the valley, a tree helped them in holding their car intact till help arrived. SP Nirmal Janaki Sharmila said that Amanagandla Radhakrishna, his wife Venkata Durga Kalyani and son Premsai from Saroornagar were on their way to Nagpur when the incident happened.

“Our night supervising officers, including Inspector of Sarangpur Gopinath and Sub-Inspector Salla Srikanth, rushed to the rescue following a dial 100 call from the family. It took 10 officers to successfully rescue them from the slope,” police said.

The family was shifted to a nearby hospital.

