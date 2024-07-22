ADVERTISEMENT

Tree holds car that falls into valley, lucky escape for 3 of family

Published - July 22, 2024 07:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of a family travelling from Hyderabad to Nagpur had a narrow escape when their car fell into Mahabub ghat valley in Nirmal district in the wee hours of Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that about 30 metres into the valley, a tree helped them in holding their car intact till help arrived. SP Nirmal Janaki Sharmila said that Amanagandla Radhakrishna, his wife Venkata Durga Kalyani and son Premsai from Saroornagar were on their way to Nagpur when the incident happened.

“Our night supervising officers, including Inspector of Sarangpur Gopinath and Sub-Inspector Salla Srikanth, rushed to the rescue following a dial 100 call from the family. It took 10 officers to successfully rescue them from the slope,” police said.

The family was shifted to a nearby hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US