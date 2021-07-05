Treat POCSO victims with empathy: Telangana HC CJ

Chief Justice Hima Kohli

HYDERABAD

05 July 2021 10:55 IST

Nine special courts inaugurated in Hyderabad

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Hima Kohli on Monday said victims in cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and their respective parents should be treated with empathy. Digitally inaugurating a special court for the trial of POCSO Act cases, the CJ said sufferers and victims in such matters should be extended helping hand.

The new system should work seamlessly to ensure the victims got justice, she said adding that changing mindset of the accused was equally important in such cases. The CJ, who also inaugurated eight special metropolitan magistrate courts for trial of cases under Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, said that it was always pleasure to add more to the number of courts.

“It gives strength to the court system and relief to the stakeholders,” the CJ observed. Referring to the number of around 31,000 pending cases under NI Act, the CJ said the number would likely swell further in the future. In that backdrop, more courts would come to the rescue of all stakeholders, she said.

Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao, Shameem Akther and A. Abhishek Reddy of Telangana HC participated in virtual mode in digital inauguration of the special courts. Earlier, Hyderabad Metropolitan Sessions Judge N. Tukaramji presented the inaugural address. He said that inauguration of POCSO Act special court would expedite disposal of 731 pending cases.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala proposed vote of thanks.