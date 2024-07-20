Treat citizens with respect, curtail VIP culture: Telangana DGP

Public dealing is a sensitive matter and police personnel need to behave properly with citizens, said Telangana DGP Jitender during an interaction session with police officers from Hyderabad commissionerate on Friday. He also emphasised the need to curtail VIP culture.

Speaking at the session held at the Telangana police’s Integrated Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad on Friday, the DGP commended the Hyderabad city police for their efforts in maintaining law and order, managing large gatherings, and improving crime investigation. Acknowledging the changing landscape of policing globally, he stressed the importance of adapting best practices to local needs.

He highlighted the value of adopting new technologies and acknowledging initial resistance to initiatives like the cashless traffic challan system. He also spoke about the importance of maintaining a professional image for police officers, stating, “The turnout of a policeman should be impressive and neat.”

He said citizens must be treated with respect and there should not be any accessibility issues. “No one should be turned away and prevented from filing a complaint. We also need to identify and address gaps in training or technology that hinder effective policing,” he added, highlighting the importance of police visibility and interaction with the public.

In view of traffic management and communication, the DGP called for focusing on vehicular regulation during peak hours, safety enforcement, ensuring proper number plates on all vehicles, drunk driving enforcement, optimising traffic signals, etc.

