GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Treat citizens with respect, curtail VIP culture: Telangana DGP

Telangana police chief pushes for tech adoption, improved image of the department

Updated - July 20, 2024 11:45 am IST

Published - July 20, 2024 11:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana DGP Jitender at an interaction session with Hyderabad police, held at Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad on July 19, 2024.

Telangana DGP Jitender at an interaction session with Hyderabad police, held at Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad on July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Handle @TelanganaDGP on X

Public dealing is a sensitive matter and police personnel need to behave properly with citizens, said Telangana DGP Jitender during an interaction session with police officers from Hyderabad commissionerate on Friday. He also emphasised the need to curtail VIP culture.

Speaking at the session held at the Telangana police’s Integrated Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad on Friday, the DGP commended the Hyderabad city police for their efforts in maintaining law and order, managing large gatherings, and improving crime investigation. Acknowledging the changing landscape of policing globally, he stressed the importance of adapting best practices to local needs. 

Telangana DGP Jitender at Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad on July 19, 2024.

Telangana DGP Jitender at Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad on July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Handle @TelanganaDGP on X

He highlighted the value of adopting new technologies and acknowledging initial resistance to initiatives like the cashless traffic challan system. He also spoke about the importance of maintaining a professional image for police officers, stating, “The turnout of a policeman should be impressive and neat.”

Preventive policing, neutralisation of narcotics trade are key priorities: DGP Jitender  

He said citizens must be treated with respect and there should not be any accessibility issues. “No one should be turned away and prevented from filing a complaint. We also need to identify and address gaps in training or technology that hinder effective policing,” he added, highlighting the importance of police visibility and interaction with the public.

In view of traffic management and communication, the DGP called for focusing on vehicular regulation during peak hours, safety enforcement, ensuring proper number plates on all vehicles, drunk driving enforcement, optimising traffic signals, etc.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.