Treat B.Tech. degree equal to B.Sc. (Mathematics): Justice Pulla Karthik

May 29, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice Pulla Karthik of Telangana High Court on Monday instructed Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board to treat B.Tech degree on a par with B.Sc. (Mathematics) for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics).

The interim direction was issued in similar circumstances earlier by the HC. A division bench of the HC in a batch of petitions pronounced common verdict in a batch of writ petitions. The petitioner Pasuladi Susmitha filed the writ petition seeking a direction to the recruitment board to consider B. Tech degree as an equivalent to B.Sc. (Mathematics) for the recruitment of teachers for which notification was issued recently.

The matter was posted to June 14 for next hearing.