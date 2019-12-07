Treat all rape and murder issues with same intensity: Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has found fault with the State government for ‘poor response’ on rape cases before the Disha issue.

At a press conference here, he said the government needs to respond with swift action on the accused in rape and murder cases that occurred after the Disha’s case as well. There is a feeling among a certain section of people that the victims from poorer sections were being ignored and such an opinion was not good.

Mr. Reddy said the government seems to have made the ministers speak in favour of the encounter of the accused in the Disha case. The language and tone and tenor of Animal Husbandary Minister T. Srinivas Yadav seems to suggest that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had ordered the encounter.

Instead of supporting encounters government should ensure that such incidents don’t occur and preventive measures should be taken by the police.

Respect law

Mr. Reddy refused to reveal his actual opinion on the encounter saying as a father of a girl child he would support such encounters but as a MLA he has to support the law of the land. However, he felt the police action was brave and perhaps influenced by the public mood.

However, if such acts are supported openly everyone would be at risk as some officers can misuse the trust of the people on encounters to settle personal scores. “It would have been better had they been punished after going through the legal procedures.”

On criticism against the police taking law into their hands, he said police have to follow the orders of the government. “I was put in jail despite being an MLA for 10 years at the behest of the political bosses and tomorrow the same police will put KCR behind the bars if I as a ruler ordered the same,” he said.

Apologises to VH and Ponnala

He apologised to senior leaders V. Hanmantha Rao and Ponnala Lakshmaiah for their names missing from the delegation that met the Governor. It was a communication error and the party apologises for it, he said.

Governor’s response

He said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan responded positively to their conversation with her on the State affairs. “Previous Governor’s mind used to be with KCR and body with the visitors,” he alleged.