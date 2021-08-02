TREA welcomes decision to complete SLBC tunnel

Telangana Retired Engineers Association (TREA) has welcomed the State government decision to complete the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel work, pending for decades, and Udayasamudram lift scheme at the earliest.

In a statement issued here on Monday, president of the association G. Damodar Reddy and general secretary M. Shyam Prasad Reddy said the decision would help complete the longest irrigation project tunnel to be excavated in the world with tunnel boring machine (TBM) in about two years.

Completion of the SLBC tunnel would allow draw 4,000 cusecs water from Srisailam reservoir and irrigate 4 lakh acres, including one-lakh acres under Udayasamudram lift. The association requested the government to take measures to completed Dindi lift scheme too so that 3 lakh acres in the fluoride-hit areas could be irrigated apart from providing safe drinking water.