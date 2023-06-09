Travelling photo gallery of big cat launched in city

June 09, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A photo exhibition on wheels was launched from the KBR National Park to mark 50 years of Project Tiger, here on Friday.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HOFF) R. M. Dobriyal together with the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC V.C. Sajjanar inaugurated the exhibition with pictures of tigers in various moods, clicked by wildlife photographer and management teacher Jitender Govindani over the past 13 years.

Featuring 18 pictures of the big cat, it is a joint initiative of the TSRTC, Indian Photo Festival and ICBM-School of Business Excellence.

A TSRTC logistic services bus has been converted to accommodate the travelling photo gallery which will tour Telangana for two months, to spread awareness about tiger conservation.

“It will tour Hyderabad and Secunderabad exclusively during the first month, visiting schools in the morning and places of tourist interest in the evening. Later, it will tour eight districts of the State, including Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Ranga Reddy, Adilabad among others,” Mr. Govindani said, attributing the credit for the exhibition to Mr. Sajjanar. He said a good forest can be judged by presence of tigers.

Mr. Sajjanar said the objective of the exhibition is to bring tigers close to people through the powerful medium of photography.

