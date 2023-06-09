ADVERTISEMENT

Travelling photo gallery of big cat launched in city

June 09, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HOFF) R. M. Dobriyal, and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC V.C. Sajjanar, having a close look at the photographs of the big cats, in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A photo exhibition on wheels was launched from the KBR National Park to mark 50 years of Project Tiger, here on Friday.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HOFF) R. M. Dobriyal together with the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC V.C. Sajjanar inaugurated the exhibition with pictures of tigers in various moods, clicked by wildlife photographer and management teacher Jitender Govindani over the past 13 years.

Featuring 18 pictures of the big cat, it is a joint initiative of the TSRTC, Indian Photo Festival and ICBM-School of Business Excellence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A TSRTC logistic services bus has been converted to accommodate the travelling photo gallery which will tour Telangana for two months, to spread awareness about tiger conservation.

“It will tour Hyderabad and Secunderabad exclusively during the first month, visiting schools in the morning and places of tourist interest in the evening. Later, it will tour eight districts of the State, including Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Ranga Reddy, Adilabad among others,” Mr. Govindani said, attributing the credit for the exhibition to Mr. Sajjanar. He said a good forest can be judged by presence of tigers.

Mr. Sajjanar said the objective of the exhibition is to bring tigers close to people through the powerful medium of photography.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US