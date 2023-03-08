ADVERTISEMENT

Travel portal directed to pay ₹1 lakh compensation after travellers return upon visa denial

March 08, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A district consumer commission directed the online travel platform MakeMyTrip to refund complainants over ₹5.29 lakh and compensation of ₹1 lakh. The commission was of the view that the company is duty bound to plan the trip “perfectly” upon receiving payments.

The commission in Adilabad was dealing with a complaint by Sajidullah Khan and Shaik Arbaaz, both residents of Adilabad. The opposite party (OP) was Make My Trip India Pvt Ltd.

The complainants stated that on November 16, 2021, they paid ₹5,29,220 for a travel package to Maldives. After reaching their destination, the complainants submitted a health declaration, but alleged that the OP’s staff did not make proper arrangements and that their visa was denied at the airport. They maintained that the rejection of the visa is deficiency in service.

For their part, the OP rejected all allegations and maintained that it acts only as a facilitator for booking tickets. The OP also stated that customers engaging their services are bound by User’s Agreement and its terms and conditions. Further, international bookings depend on certain requirements and the OP is not responsible for any inability to travel. The OP is not liable to refund payment in case of an inability to travel on account of this. Any refund would be according to the terms of booking and cancellation policy, the OP submitted.

The commission noted that the OP admitted that the visa was denied at the airport in Maldives and the complainants had to return to India on their own. Relying on the terms and conditions was not maintainable, the commission stated.

“The defence in length projecting terms and conditions and other aspect cannot stand on merit, further not maintainable. It is bounded duty of the Opposite Party to plan the trip perfectly without causing any inconvenience to the complainants upon receipt of the payments,” it said.

Costs of ₹ 5,000 were imposed.

