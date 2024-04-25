GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Transwoman gets job in Siddipet court 

April 25, 2024 05:38 am | Updated 05:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

April 25, 2024 05:38 am | Updated 05:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) in Siddipet Court, in a first, has appointed a transgender person as its employee.

Dappu Prashanti, a transwoman was handed over the appointment letter by Principal District and Sessions Judge and DLSA chairperson T. Raghu Ram. An outsourced employee, Prashanti will work as an office subordinate in the DLSA.

Reporting to duty on Wednesday, an elated Prashanti expressed her thanks to the district judges and said it was an opportunity to join the mainstream of society and to earn a living with dignity. Prashanti said she would live up to the DLSA’s expectations, work with dedication and be a role model to others in the trans community.

Prl. Senior Civil Judge and DLSA secretary S. Swathi Reddy, who is also the complaint officer under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, said trans persons should approach the authority with their grievances and find resolutions.

