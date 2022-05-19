Transport workers stage protest

Scores of autorickshaw drivers, cab drivers, goods vehicle drivers and other transport workers on Thursday protested at the Transport Bhavan in Khairtabad demanding the revocation of fines, which they claimed were levied retrospectively, as well as revisions in fee and taxes, even as they sought better working conditions.

The protesters, who had converged on a bandh call given by joint action committees of autorickshaw, lorry, and taxi drivers, sought the removal of a ₹50 per day fine for not obtaining fitness certificates. The accrual of charges, they pointed out, runs into several thousand rupees, which transport workers, irrespective of the type of vehicle they use, cannot afford.

Fewer autos and cabs were seen plying the streets on Thursday. However, the response to the bandh was not total.

“The fines are being imposed retrospectively, before the date of implementation which is April 1. This means that if drivers do not have a fitness certificate, and if they meet with an accident, they will not be able to claim insurance. How is this right? We demand that this be waived,” said B Venkatesam, an office bearer of the AITUC.

Several unions of private buses and goods transport vehicles, cabs, and autorickshaws had called for a bandh on Thursday to protest fines and revision of different types of fee and penalties, including green tax and life tax. They also demanded that petrol and diesel be brought under the ambit of the Goods and Service Tax. The hike in fuel prices also triggered the demand to increase autorickshaw meter minimum fare from ₹20 to Rs. 40 and per km rate from ₹11 to ₹25.

According to Mr Venkatesam, there are approximately 5 lakh autorickshaws in the State, around 2.20 lakh in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Shaik Salauddin from the Telangana State Taxi and Drivers Joint Action Committee said that a letter was sent to the Principal Secretary of the Transport Department seeking the government’s intervention on the issue of revised taxes and penalties. He also demanded the constitution of a driver’s welfare board for all transport categories.

“We have given in detail our suggestions and demands to the Principal Secretary. Another important issue is the implementation of motor vehicle aggregator guidelines that companies like Uber and Ola should follow,” he said.