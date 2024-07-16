GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Transport Minister writes to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, requests adequate budgetary allocations for Telangana

Published - July 16, 2024 07:34 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar has urged Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to ensure sufficient budgetary allocations to Telangana especially Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in the ensuing Union Budget for 2024-25.

In an open letter addressed to the Union Minister on Tuesday, Mr Prabhakar said the Telangana government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is committed to extend its support to the Central government in improving Centre-State relationship for rapid growth of Telangana.

The Central government should fulfil its assurances and promises made to Telangana at the time of State bifurcation.

He called upon the Union Minister to ensure setting up of a skill development centre, MSME Park for the family members of project oustees of the Mid-Manair and Gouravelli reservoirs as part of their rehabilitation, providing ₹200 crore financial aid to Sathavahana University, doubling of rail lines between Karimnagar-Tirupati and Karimnagar-Shirdi, among other development works.

He further sought sanction of funds for development of Sircilla Textile Park, Vemulawada and Kondagattu temples, medical college at Husnabad and allocation of sufficient budget under the PMEGP, NLM and NHM schemes.

