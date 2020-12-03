Puvvada alleges attempt on him

KHAMMAM

03 December 2020 00:10 IST

BJP activists attacked my car, says the Minister

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has alleged that a group of BJP activists tried to kill him by attacking his car in Hyderabad on Tuesday as part of the saffron party's politics of "hatred and lies" for "selfish political interests."

“A group of BJP cadre stopped my car and made a vain bid to attack me while I was heading to the Mamata Academy of Medical Sciences at Bachupally to oversee the ongoing construction work at our institute,” he said while referring to the incident that took place near KPHB colony in the State capital on the GHMC polling day on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons after visiting the IT Hub, which is slated to be inaugurated tentatively on December 7, here on Wednesday Mr Ajay said, "I had escaped the attack thanks to the alertness of my personal security personnel and the local police, who swiftly dispersed the frenzied group of BJP activists.

Several TRS cadre soon reached the spot but maintained restraint, he said.

“I had confined myself to the Minister's quarters since the end of GHMC election campaign and my stay in the State capital was imperative to fulfill my obligations as a minister,” he noted.

Rebutting the charges made by some BJP city leaders alleging that he was moving in the KPHB area to influence voters on the election day, Mr Ajay said, "I challenge them (BJP leaders) to prove their charges. The allegations were baseless and politically motivated, he said, accusing the BJP leaders of unleashing false propaganda for electoral gains.

“We (TRS cadre) will not be cowed down by the intimidating tactics and continue to serve public interest relentlessly,” he added.

He condemned CPI national secretary K Narayana's reported demand for his expulsion from the State Cabinet over Tuesday's incident of attack on his car in Hyderabad.

Taking a swipe at Mr Narayanayan, Mr Ajay said: "His remarks are absurd and baseless and how can he make such comments without verifying the facts." "I am a minister in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's cabinet and not a bantrothu (attender) at the Makhdoom Bhavan (CPI State headquarters)," he retorted.

"The CPI leaders should explain how their senior leader could support the attack by the BJP activists on my car," the Minister asked.