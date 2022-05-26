Transport Dept fixes and notifies speed limits

HYDERABAD

The Transport Department has fixed and notified speed limits for different types of vehicles within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

According to a Government Order, the speed limit for cars on roads with dividers is 60 kmph and for roads without dividers it is 50 kmph. If cars are being driven on colony roads, then the speed limit is 30 kmph.

Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, buses and goods vehicle can move at a maximum speed of 50 kmph on roads with dividers, and 40 kmph on roads without dividers. The speed limit for such vehicles on colony roads is 30 kmph.

The GO gives exemption to vehicles registered under Section 60 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. The section deals with registration of Central Government vehicles, and particularly used for purposes related to the defence of the country.