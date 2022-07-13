Transport dept. exempts vehicles from payment of ₹50 a day on fitness

Decision follows advice from the Centre

Decision follows advice from the Centre

The State Government has decided to exempt vehicle owners from paying ₹50 as additional fee for each day of delay for expiry of fitness certificate of their vehicles for the period February 1 to October 31.

The decision follows an advice from the Central Government that documents such as fitness certificates could be treated as valid during the period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Transport department, in its notification, said no additional fee would be levied on all categories of vehicles in the State.