Transport dept. earns a revenue of ₹6,055 crore

March 19, 2023 03:44 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Transport department has earned a revenue of ₹6,055 crore, a rise from last year’s ₹3,971 crore, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said at a review meeting on Saturday.

According to official information, this may go up to ₹6,285 crore by March 31.

Mr. Ajay Kumar, Transport secretary K.S. Srinivasa Raju and Transport commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash were part of the meeting, where quarterly tax payment dues of commercial vehicles were also discussed.

An enforcement drive on tax payment was taken up leading to inspection of over 21,000 vehicles, and resulted in collection of over ₹54.21 crore tax and about ₹9 crore as fines.

