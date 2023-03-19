HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transport dept. earns a revenue of ₹6,055 crore

March 19, 2023 03:44 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Transport department has earned a revenue of ₹6,055 crore, a rise from last year’s ₹3,971 crore, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said at a review meeting on Saturday.

According to official information, this may go up to ₹6,285 crore by March 31.

Mr. Ajay Kumar, Transport secretary K.S. Srinivasa Raju and Transport commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash were part of the meeting, where quarterly tax payment dues of commercial vehicles were also discussed.

An enforcement drive on tax payment was taken up leading to inspection of over 21,000 vehicles, and resulted in collection of over ₹54.21 crore tax and about ₹9 crore as fines.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.