Transport Department suspends 6,916 licences in Telangana due to road safety violations

The Transport Department on Tuesday announced the suspension of as many as 6,916 driving licences.

The move is in compliance of Supreme Court Committee directives on Road Safety in conjunction with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Department stated.

The suspensions were between April 1 and August 31, 2024 and were for difference offences that include overpeeding, drunken driving, carrying passengers in goods vehicles, driving on the wrong side, and overloading.

Transport Department officials clarified that show-cause notices were sent to offenders, after which their licences were suspended. Data from the department further highlights the serious toll of road accidents in the country. Over the past five years 21,745 men and 13,308 women lost their lives in fatal accidents. The majority of these casualties were in the age group of 25 to 45 years, the Department stated.