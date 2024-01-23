GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transport authorities told to look for ways to improve income

January 23, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponnam Prabhakar holding a pre-budget meeting of Transport and BC Welfare departments in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponnam Prabhakar holding a pre-budget meeting of Transport and BC Welfare departments in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance and Energy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has asked the Transport department authorities to look out for innovative ways to improve its income, as people have high hopes on the Congress government and it requires good income to fulfil its promises.

Holding a pre-budget meeting of the Transport and Backward Classes Welfare departments, along with Minister for BC Welfare and Transport Ponnam Prabhakar and officials of the two departments, on Tuesday, Mr. Vikramarka said that the government would help the TSRTC financially for implementing the Mahalaxmi scheme.

The Minister stated that implementation of the free bus travel for women scheme successfully had necessitated purchase of new buses and there was a demand for new recruitment in the RTC.

Stating that there was a lot of scope to improve the revenue of the Transport department, he suggested the authorities to focus on increasing the sources of revenue internally as also enhance its efficiency. As the income/receipts of the department were not on the expected lines this (2023-24) year, there was need to prepare budget estimates based on the ground reality.

He asked the RTC authorities to focus on measures to reduce the expenditure and look for ways to improve revenue on the lines of Metro Rail. Expressing concern over the increasing road accidents, the Minister told the authorities to study the models to bring down road accidents.

Asking the BC Welfare authorities to give priority to improve the functioning of BC residential schools, he told them to study schemes for improving the skills of those engaged in community-based vocations.

Study circles for BCs

Mr. Prabhakar said that the government was committed to set up study circles for BCs in every district as also for construction of own buildings for BC residential schools and enhance the number of overseas scholarships to BC students from the present 300 a year.

Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K. Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretaries K. S. Sreenivasa Raju (R&B) and B. Venkatesham (BC Welfare), Commissioner of Transport Jyoti Buddha Prakash, and MD of TSRTC V.C. Sajjanar participated in the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.