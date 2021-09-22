Transplant milestone for doctor

HYDERABAD

22 September 2021 19:27 IST

A senior heart and lung transplantation surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals has achieved the milestone of performing more than 500 transplants across the world.

Cardiothoracic surgeon Jnanesh Thacker went to USA for training and subsequently, practised at the top centres in the world, including in Austria, Temple University Philadelphia where he was instrumental in performing hundreds of such transplants, stated a press release. He was the first to perform a successful lung transplantation for an Indian patient in India.

Dr Thacker’s aims to increase awareness of heart and lung transplants in India which he feels is still at a nascent stage.

