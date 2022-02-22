‘Translate literature on Indian heritage to Urdu’

MANUU Chancellor instructs university to take up translation work

MANUU Chancellor instructs university to take up translation work

Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Mumtaz Ali has asked the university to translate literature related to Indian heritage to Urdu.

During his first visit to the varsity on Monday, he also stressed the need for encouraging girl students. The Chancellor later planted a sapling on the campus. Mr Ali, who is a Padma Bhushan awardee, launched the silver jubilee logo of MANUU.

MANUU Vice-Chancellor Syed Ainul Hasan described Mr. Ali as a spiritual personality with vast knowledge on Quran and Bible apart from Vedas, Upanishads and Bhagwad Gita. He has also enriched himself with Sufi traditions, Mr Hasan added.

Later, they both presented certificates to IMC team for award winning films ‘Nawa-e-Sarosh - Mirza Ghalib’ (Mirza Ghalib - Voice of Angel) and ‘Transforming India’.

Later in the day, the Chancellor presided over the inaugural session of a webinar on International Mother Language Day organised by MANUU’s School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology in collaboration with Department of Linguistics, Aligarh Muslim University, Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi, and GLA University, Mathura.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor S.M. Rahmatullah and registrar Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed were also present.