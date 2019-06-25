Transgenders seek right to earn decent livelihood

Ramping up collective efforts in pursuit of their charter of demands, members of the Telangana Hijra Transgender Samithi (THTS) made a fervent appeal to the State government to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to enable them tread the path of self-reliance.

The appeal comes close on the heels of a resolution passed by the THTS at a meeting held here four days ago to bring together all transgenders across the State to assert their right to live with dignity and earn a decent livelihood.

The meeting was attended by transgenders from different parts of the district and neighbouring districts including Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Suryapet and Nalgonda.

It resolved to spearhead a sustained movement to press for an affirmative action to ensure equal opportunities to transgenders in education, employment and all other spheres in line with the landmark NALSA judgement delivered by the Supreme Court in 2014.

A delegation of THTS led by Domala Mary of Khammam submitted a memorandum with six-point charter of demands to Collector R.V. Karnan at the weekly public grievance redressal meeting here on Monday.

In the memorandum, leaders of the THTS highlighted poor living conditions of transgenders and alleged injustices being meted out to them in education, healthcare, employment, housing and other spheres.

They urged the State government to sanction two bedroom houses, self-employment units, and extend benefits of welfare schemes such as Aasara pension to all members of the transgender community.