Transgender people to run HOPE cafes on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway

Published - July 08, 2024 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took the initiative

The Hindu Bureau

Transgender persons being felicitated by Minister for Road and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in Nalgonda.

Many transgender persons are set to benefit from the HOPE cafes being established along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway under an initiative of Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Each cafe costs ₹40 lakh and would be wholly funded by Terminus Group under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

At a programme held in Nalgonda district on Monday, Mr. Venkat Reddy felicitated the transgender persons who underwent training to run the cafes. He also wrote a cheque for ₹2 lakhs from his Prateek Foundation for their further training.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, R&B Secretary Harichandana and Collector C. Narayan Reddy were present.

The transgender persons were trained for three months as food business operators (FBOs) and hospitality managers at the National Institute of Hospitalty Management (NITHM) through the help of Nalgonda District Administration and Child and Women welfare Department.

Mr. Venkat Reddy said the initiative was aimed at lifting the transgender persons out of poverty and discrimination.

