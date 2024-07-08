Transgender people to run HOPE cafes on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway

Many transgender persons are set to benefit from the HOPE cafes being established along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway under an initiative of Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each cafe costs ₹40 lakh and would be wholly funded by Terminus Group under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

At a programme held in Nalgonda district on Monday, Mr. Venkat Reddy felicitated the transgender persons who underwent training to run the cafes. He also wrote a cheque for ₹2 lakhs from his Prateek Foundation for their further training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, R&B Secretary Harichandana and Collector C. Narayan Reddy were present.

The transgender persons were trained for three months as food business operators (FBOs) and hospitality managers at the National Institute of Hospitalty Management (NITHM) through the help of Nalgonda District Administration and Child and Women welfare Department.

Mr. Venkat Reddy said the initiative was aimed at lifting the transgender persons out of poverty and discrimination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.