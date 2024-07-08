GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transgender people to run HOPE cafes on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took the initiative

Published - July 08, 2024 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Transgender persons being felicitated by Minister for Road and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in Nalgonda.

Transgender persons being felicitated by Minister for Road and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in Nalgonda.

Many transgender persons are set to benefit from the HOPE cafes being established along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway under an initiative of Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Each cafe costs ₹40 lakh and would be wholly funded by Terminus Group under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

At a programme held in Nalgonda district on Monday, Mr. Venkat Reddy felicitated the transgender persons who underwent training to run the cafes. He also wrote a cheque for ₹2 lakhs from his Prateek Foundation for their further training.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, R&B Secretary Harichandana and Collector C. Narayan Reddy were present.

The transgender persons were trained for three months as food business operators (FBOs) and hospitality managers at the National Institute of Hospitalty Management (NITHM) through the help of Nalgonda District Administration and Child and Women welfare Department.

Mr. Venkat Reddy said the initiative was aimed at lifting the transgender persons out of poverty and discrimination.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.