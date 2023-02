Transgender gets loan under PMEGP for setting up self-employment unit

February 21, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Karimnagar Collector R.V. Karnan on Tuesday handed over a loan sanction letter to Asha, a transgender person belonging to a Scheduled Caste, for setting up a photography unit in Karimnagar.

According to a press release, the SBI Karimnagar branch has sanctioned a loan of ₹5 lakh under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to Asha. She is said to be the first transgender person in the State to get a loan under the PMEGP for setting up the self-employment venture, the release added.

Mr Karnan handed over a four-wheeler driving licence to another transgender person, N.Sindhu, at a meeting held at the Collectorate on Tuesday. Additional Collector Garima Agrawal and Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka were present.