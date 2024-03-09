Transformer blast in Malakpet

March 09, 2024 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

Tension prevailed in Jamal Colony area of Malakpet on Friday around noon with an electric transformer exploding with a bang and going up in flames.

No injuries were reported.

Residents heard an explosive sound followed by fire engulfing a transformer located in the vicinity of a petrol station. One fire tender was rushed to the spot following a distress call at 11.15 a.m.

“We doused the flames after having the electricity department cut the supply in the area. Nobody was injured in the mishap,” confirmed the officials from the Malakpet Fire Station.

The fire-fighting vehicle returned to the station at 12.08 p.m. Officials said that the cause of the overload in voltage is being assessed.

