‘Transform Karimnagar into a clean city’

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar called upon people to participate in the mission of transforming Karimnagar town into a clean and healthy city.

While participating in the “Nenu Saitham” campaign and shramdaan programme in Karimnagar town on Wednesday, the Minister removed weeds and shrubs, cleaned up stagnant water and sprayed bleaching powder to check the spread of diseases.

Appealing to residents to not throw garbage in open drains and thereby cause water-logging that leads to breeding of mosquitoes, he asked people to dump trash only in garbage pick-up vehicles. He reminded locals that villagers were actively participating in shramdaan and keeping their surroundings clean as part of the 30-day action plan.

“Now, it is our turn to keep our town clean as part of “Nenu Saitham”, the 10-day special sanitation drive,” he said and added that Karimnagar town would soon turn into a tourism hub with the Manair river front, cable bridge, IT towers and KCR island in the middle of LMD reservoir, among others.

Municipal Commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy, former deputy mayor G. Ramesh, former corporator Ganta Kalyani and others were also present.