Transfers in GHMC engineering wing

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development department has issued orders effecting transfers of Engineering officials pertaining to GHMC on Friday.

Chief Engineer heading the HRDCL Mohammed Ziauddin has been re-designated as the Engineer-in-Chief and posted in charge of over control and superintendence of regular maintenance works, CRMP, SNDP, HRDCL and QQSUDA and inter departmental coordination for engineering works, the orders said. Further, he will discharge the responsibilities of Chief Engineer, Maintenance, in GHMC.

Chief Engineer (Projects) P. Saroja Rani has been transferred and posted as Chief Engineer, HRDCL, in place of Mr. Ziauddin.

M. Devanand, who has been serving as Chief Engineer, Maintenance, has been transferred and posted as Chief Engineer, Projects.