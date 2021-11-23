Transfers and postings for officials

The State government gave postings to officers in different levels who were promoted to higher cadre recently.

Accordingly, transfers and postings were given to 76 officials working as section officers, assistant secretaries (42), deputy secretaries (19), joint secretaries (10) and additional secretaries (9). Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued the orders on Monday stating that the orders will come into effect immediately.

The departments concerned had been asked to take necessary action and intimate the dates of relieving the officers and dates of their joining the new posts. Officers who had been waiting for posting had welcomed the orders and thanked the Chief Secretary and GAD principal secretary Vikas Raj for positively responding to their representations.